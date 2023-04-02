Preisker Park Updates 01
Weather permitting, April 3 will mark the start of a project that will tie-in previously installed ADA-accessible playground and parking lot with a new 0.85-mile long walking path at Preisker Park.

 Len Wood, Staff file

Spring and summer upgrades of existing Santa Maria parks will continue this week, when construction work at Preisker Park starts April 3. 

With weather permitting, next Monday will mark the start of a project that will tie-in previously installed ADA-accessible playground and parking lot with a new 0.85-mile long walking path. 

The new path, made of decomposed granite, will also create a place for walkers and joggers to traverse the perimeter of the park without having to walk on the park's main road, allowing safer use of the park.

