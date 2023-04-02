Spring and summer upgrades of existing Santa Maria parks will continue this week, when construction work at Preisker Park starts April 3.
With weather permitting, next Monday will mark the start of a project that will tie-in previously installed ADA-accessible playground and parking lot with a new 0.85-mile long walking path.
The new path, made of decomposed granite, will also create a place for walkers and joggers to traverse the perimeter of the park without having to walk on the park's main road, allowing safer use of the park.
Located at the northern end of Santa Maria at 330 Hidden Pines Way, Preisker Park has become one of the busiest and most popular parks in Santa Maria, according to the city.
The 40-acre park was built in 1968 and park features all the elements for recreation and leisure activities. After several previous additions and upgrades to the park the facilities have seen an increase in use.
The Preisker Park additions happen while Santa Maria's Veterans Memorial Park is also undergoing significant changes and upgrades.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
City workers began removing Veterans Memorial Park's outdated features earlier this month to implement a new design, which includes exercise stations and a new playground with inclusive features as part of a $2.1-million grant made available by the California Park Development & Community Revitalization Program.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department's planned year-long renovation of Veterans Memorial Park in Santa Maria began with the removal of the existing and aging playground equipment.
The new park design includes more walking paths, an upgraded playground facility and additional picnic areas to compliment the indoor event venue and community center adjacent to the park.
According to a release from the City, these projects are a testament to the City of Santa Maria's dedication to improving the quality of life for residents through the continued development and improvement of public parks and recreational spaces.
If you have any questions about this project, or other events organized by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, contact them at 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.