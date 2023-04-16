Pre-applications for Harry’s House, an affordable senior development located in Santa Ynez, are being accepted by the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara starting 10 a.m. April 18.
Submissions are strictly to establish a waiting list, which closes May 17, at 4:30 p.m.
The affordable housing development for low-income seniors 62 years and older consists of 60 studio apartments with limited kitchen facilities. It is not an assisted living facility.
According to the Rona Barrett Foundation, Harry’s House is part of their overall vision to design a community where seniors have access to a variety of services that meet their changing needs.
"My own dear dad, Harry Burstein, was the inspiration for Harry’s House," said Rona Barrett, founder and CEO of The Rona Barrett Foundation. "Caring for him during his later years opened my eyes to the immense and growing need for solutions to housing and services for seniors who need a safe and supportive home in which to enjoy their golden years."
The two-story development mirrors the existing sister property, Golden Inn and Village, with farmhouse-inspired architecture, porches and outdoor courtyards. Some amenities are to include 24-hour on-site management; an optional service package with meals, transportation, housekeeping, cable and telephone; laundry and salon facilities; a library; recreation areas and community rooms; as well as an activities coordinator.
Parsons Family Management has been tapped to assist with developing programming and supporting operations for Harry’s House, a foundation spokeswoman said.
"Our team is excited to partner with Rona Barrett and The Rona Barret Foundation to serve seniors in the Santa Ynez area," said Janelle Parsons, president of Parsons Family Management. "The need in our area for low-income senior housing is so great. We are just thrilled to open a community that will be able to offer 60 apartments to low income seniors."
Harry’s House is located at 890 Refugio Road in Santa Ynez and is scheduled to open this summer.
Starting April 18, pre-applications will be available and accepted online at www.hasbarco.org/housing under "Applicant Portal, or by calling 805-329-4666 to request an application be mailed. Applicants are also invited to visit the following office for in-person application pickup:
Santa Maria Housing Office: 200 West Williams, Santa Maria; Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lompoc Housing Office: 817 West Ocean Ave., Lompoc; Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Goleta Housing Office: 5575 Armitos, Goleta; Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Golden Inn & Village, Senior Complex: 890 North Refugio Drive, Santa Ynez; Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Staff will be available at the Golden Inn & Village site Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist with the application process.
Completed pre-applications can be returned to any of the above locations during normal business hours, by mail, or fax at 805-735-7672.
Preferences will be given to county residents, veterans, homeless, and those at-risk of homelessness due to a medical condition.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.