Three rodeo classics will join forces once again as the 76th Santa Maria Elks Rodeo welcomes the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to Elks Unocal Event Center.
The PRCA tour features just 59 of the more than 600 rodeos held annually across the U.S., and only five of those are in California: Santa Maria, Red Bluff, Salinas, Redding and Clovis.
Santa Maria Elks also earned one of just 18 spots on the WPRA Wrangler Network Tour. This new tour with long-standing corporate partner Wrangler will bring additional opportunities for WPRA members to compete for bonus money.
“The rodeo committee here is awesome to work with. They treat their contestants very well. They care about the footing. They have a great hospitality tent, and they’ve increased their added money,” said WPRA California Circuit Director Stacey Freitas.
Each rodeo performance features seven adrenaline-rushing events including PRCA bull riding, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, tie-down roping, steer wresting and WPRA barrel racing and breakaway roping.
Friday evening’s performance will also include Santa Maria Elks Club’s own team roping as local teams face off with competitors from throughout the West.
The Elks’ first-ever WPRA breakaway competition includes 42 entries chasing points on a five-race tour with $15,000 in new bonus money paying five places with the top point earner receiving $5,000. A total of $34,000 is up for grabs in the barrel racing division paying out eight places in the final tour standings with the winner receiving $10,000. Santa Maria has 79 entries for the barrel race.
The Elks Rodeo Committee has upped the ante at Santa Maria, adding $10,000 to the purse for the local barrel and breakaway events combined. PRCA events also offer value-added cash prizes for cowboy events.
“We appreciate the Elks taking on this event. There’s a lot more work involved for them. They have to go out and get those calves for the girls to rope. We don’t have a lot of committees banging on the door saying they want to help us grow this event so we can offer it at every rodeo,” Freitas said.
The decision wasn’t a hard one, according to Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Chief Operating Officer Tina Tonascia.
In 2015, WPRA bestowed the honor of voting Santa Maria Elks Rodeo the Best Medium-sized Rodeo of the Year. In 2017, WPRA provided a grant to Santa Maria Elks Rodeo to study the soil and amend it as needed to provide better footing, particularly for speed events.
“They were nervous about amending the soil when they did, just before the rodeo, and I don’t blame them at all. They went out on a limb,” Freitas said.
That effort paid off.
2017 WPRA World Champion Barrel Racer and National Finals Rodeo Aggregate Champion Nellie Miller ran a record time on the new footing. And the WPRA members voted Unocal Event Center tops on the California Circuit to win the Justin Best Footing Award.
“When you have times that are close, when you have a time like 17.01 win over 17.02, that close together, you know you have a good race and that the ground allowed it,” Freitas said.