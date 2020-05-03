'Praise' for sale: Lompoc High FFA student seeking buyer for pig as pandemic puts county fair in jeopardy

Instead, she said, FFA advisers have begun encouraging students to try to sell their animals to private buyers, if they can.

Ayala said she’s reached out to some organizations around Lompoc and Santa Maria but has received little interest. Further complicating matters, she said, is that some foundations that have traditionally supported FFA by purchasing animals have announced that they will not be doing so this year, due to the negative impacts they’ve experienced from the pandemic.

Even in good times, she pointed out, it can be difficult to sell livestock.

Ayala said she sent about 30 buyer letters to local companies ahead of last summer’s fair, but still only got one person to come check out her pig in person.

“It was kind of disappointing because I had put in a lot of work, but it was OK,” she said. “We had a lot of fun.”

So far this year, she said, that has not been the case.

“I don't necessarily have a lot of connections with ranchers or with small businesses, so it's kind of difficult to reach out,” she said. “I’ve even asked family members, but I don’t think that’ll be an option anytime soon.”

Pushing ahead