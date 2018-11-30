Try 1 month for 99¢
Electrical wires are down in the roadway at Betteravia Road and Thornburg Street on Friday afternoon. 

 Santa Maria Police Department

Nearly 3,000 customers in Santa Maria and Orcutt were briefly without power Friday after a downed power line caused an outage that impacted numerous residential and commercial buildings. 

In Santa Maria, lights flickered in homes and businesses just after 12:30 p.m., knocking down power to homes, businesses, traffic signals and even Hancock College.

Initially more than 2,300 customers were affected. By 1:45 p.m., only around 150 customers near the intersection of Betteravia and Broadway remained without power and the outage was completed resolved around 2:30 p.m., said Pacific Gas & Electric spokesman Mark Mesesan.

While officials know the outage was caused by a downed power line, Mesesan said, it isn't clear what caused the downed line.

In Orcutt around 12:25 p.m., an outage affecting more than 650 customers broke out in the area south of Clark Avenue and east of Highway 135. 

PG&E crews were able to restore power to all Orcutt customers by 3:45 p.m.  

Mathew Burciaga covers education in Santa Maria and the surrounding area for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @math_burciaga

