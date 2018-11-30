Nearly 3,000 customers in Santa Maria and Orcutt were briefly without power Friday after a downed power line caused an outage that impacted numerous residential and commercial buildings.
In Santa Maria, lights flickered in homes and businesses just after 12:30 p.m., knocking down power to homes, businesses, traffic signals and even Hancock College.
Initially more than 2,300 customers were affected. By 1:45 p.m., only around 150 customers near the intersection of Betteravia and Broadway remained without power and the outage was completed resolved around 2:30 p.m., said Pacific Gas & Electric spokesman Mark Mesesan.
While officials know the outage was caused by a downed power line, Mesesan said, it isn't clear what caused the downed line.
In Orcutt around 12:25 p.m., an outage affecting more than 650 customers broke out in the area south of Clark Avenue and east of Highway 135.
PG&E crews were able to restore power to all Orcutt customers by 3:45 p.m.