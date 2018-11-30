Around 800 customers in Santa Maria and Orcutt are without power after outages darkened residential and commercial buildings.
In Santa Maria, lights flickered in homes and businesses just after 12:30 p.m., knocking down power to homes, businesses, traffic signals and even Hancock College.
Initially more than 2,300 customers were affected. By 2:30 p.m., around 150 customers near the intersection of Betteravia and Broadway remained without power.
Santa Maria Police advised motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area surrounding West Betteravia Road and South Thornburg Street, as downed power lines were reported in the roadway.
Pacific Gas & Electric spokesman Mark Mesesan said the outage was caused by a downed power line, and that there was no estimate on when the remaining customers would have their power restored.
In Orcutt around 12:25 p.m., an outage affecting more than 650 customers broke out in the area south of Clark Avenue and east of Highway 135.
Mesesan said crews were on scene and the cause of the outage was being investigated. There's no estimate for when power will be restored.
"The important thing to remember is safety is our top priority," Mesesan said. "We regret any inconvenience to our customers, but we’re working to restore service as quickly as it safe to do so."