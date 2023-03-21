Thousands of PG&E customers are without power in Orcutt and parts of southern Santa Maria due to an outage that occurred after 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the PG&E outage map, there are two separate outages in Orcutt with one impacting roughly 100 customers, and another that is reportedly impacting more than 3,600 homes, schools and businesses.
At the time of reporting there was no cause for the outage other than inclement weather, and there was no estimated time for restoration.