Work on the Salsipuedes Creek Bridge on Highway 1 south of Lompoc will continue this month with a lane reduction and temporary traffic signals, according to Caltrans.
The project involves replacement of the bridge, as well as construction of a retaining wall and fish passage. The traffic signals, according to Caltrans, will be in continuous operation through May 2020. They will maintain one-way reversing traffic control with the width of each lane reduced to 11.5 feet without shoulders until October, Caltrans reported.
Oversized vehicles will be required to use an alternate route during the work.
Scheduled construction activities this month will include the structure excavation for stage two of the bridge construction.
The contractor for the $5 million project is Santa Maria-based CalPortland Construction. The project is expected to be completed in June 2021, according to Caltrans.
“Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones,” read a portion of a release from the state’s department of transportation.
For more information on the project, or for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, community members can call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3237 or visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/paffairs/release.htm#sb.