A West Coast rap icon is coming to Santa Maria.
Ice Cube, a former member of the ground-breaking rap group N.W.A who went on to have a successful solo career, is set to perform Saturday at the Elks Events Center.
Pablo Ramos, a Central Coast resident, helped bring the popular artist to town.
The "Welcome to the 805" event has been organized by 805 Concerts LLC, a new concert promotion company created by Ramos.
Ice Cube, who transitioned his rap career into a successful acting and business career, will be joined by additional artists, including special guests Xzibit and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, the early '90s rap group formed in Cleveland, with all five original members slated to appear.
Tickets for the concert were still available at press time.
“This is for you to escape reality," Ramos, a Righetti High grad, said of the event. "Everyone has their bills, everyone has their problems. For this day, just come out, leave all that stuff at home and have a good time."
Initially, some locals thought an artist as big as Ice Cube coming to Santa Maria was too good to be true. Ramos says Saturday's event is just the beginning of how the music scene is changing here on the Central Coast.
“I’m trying to create an environment where a family can go out and have a good time," Ramos said. "It doesn't have to be all separate. Some people worry about not getting a babysitter, that's OK, bring your kid with you."
Ramos first moved to the Central Coast as a teen and about a year later he graduated from Righetti High. He then served in the US Navy from 1995-1999. He’s been involved in the music industry since 1999, starting off as a DJ and working everything from radio to clubs and concerts.
This led him to gaining experience and making connections in the industry, but he always found himself coming back to the Central Coast. He realized that artists tended to skip over the area, hence why 805 Concerts aims to bring events to the Central Coast, from Ventura to San Luis Obispo and with an emphasis on Santa Maria.
Ramos reiterated that Saturday's all-age event hopes to create that family-friendly environment, similar to a backyard barbecue with good music — a place where locals can feel comfortable and peacefully come together.
Ramos also plans to organize smaller scale events in the area, possibly using concerts as a way to help schools, organizations and communities with funding while putting Santa Maria on the map.
805 Concerts' first ever show was an old-school event. Ramos said one of the artists commented on the good energy of the Santa Maria crowd.
“We haven't seen people dance like that for at least 15 years," Ramos was told after the concert.
Saturday's lineup also includes a surprise guest. Also slated to perform is female rap group JJ Fad, longtime Compton-based rap group 2nd II None, hip hop group Digital Underground and rapper Kalan.frfr. Food trucks and merchandise vendors will be on location.
“Ice Cube is known to bring a very mixed demographic of music," Ramos said. "We have other stuff that happens in this city and people don't want to go because they feel like it's not their environment."
Most Santa Maria residents have to regularly travel to Southern California for concerts of this magnitude, “but sometimes it's cool to do something at home,” Ramos said, noting that traveling for concerts can involve a three-hour ride and a hotel stay.
805 Concerts plans to bring major country artists for its next big event and is also looking into other musical acts, such as the popular genre of reggaetón.
Saturday's performance is slated to go rain or shine and the doors open at 1 p.m. with performances running from 3 p.m. to 8:30.
Ramos said the Elks Events Center is undergoing a unique transformation to host the event. He also noted that 805 Concerts is a veteran-owned business and is involved with nonprofits such as Band of Brothers and Awaking Giants.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.