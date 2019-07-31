{{featured_button_text}}

Teens aged 12 to 17 years enjoyed a pop-up event at Tunnell Park in Santa Maria on Wednesday afternoon.

Crystan Flores and Daniel Flores play cards in a shade tent Wednesday during a teen pop-up event at Tunnell Park in Santa Maria.

The free gathering sponsored by the city Recreation and Parks Department featured  Nerf Blaster battles, bubble soccer, dodgeball, drone racing, painting and free refreshments at Tunnel Park on July 31.

This was one of a series of events for “Parks Make Life Better Month.” 

