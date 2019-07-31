Teens aged 12 to 17 years enjoyed a pop-up event at Tunnell Park in Santa Maria on Wednesday afternoon.
Crystan Flores and Daniel Flores play cards in a shade tent Wednesday during a teen pop-up event at Tunnell Park in Santa Maria.
Len Wood, Staff
The free gathering sponsored by the city Recreation and Parks Department featured Nerf Blaster battles, bubble soccer, dodgeball, drone racing, painting and free refreshments at Tunnel Park on July 31.
This was one of a series of events for “Parks Make Life Better Month.”
Nate Figueroa, 15, takes aims during during a Nerf Blaster Battle, in the Teen Pop Up Event in Tunnell Park in Santa Maria on Wednesday.
Len Wood, Staff
Teen Pop Up Event in Tunnell Park in Santa Maria on Wednesday.
Len Wood, Staff
Len Wood, Staff
Vanessa Gonzales 13, and Miranda Landey, 12, play dodgeball Wednesday during a teen pop-up event at Tunnell Park in Santa Maria.
Len Wood, Staff
Ayden Valenzuela, 8, navigates an obstacle course on a hoverboard during a teen pop-up event at Tunnell Park in Santa Maria on Wednesday.
Len Wood, Staff
Michaela Chavez, an intern for the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, hands out snacks during a Teen Pop Up Event in Tunnell Park in Santa Maria on Wednesday.
Len Wood, Staff
Julissa Leyva, 11, and Avi Lua, 8, paint during a Teen Pop Up Event in Tunnell Park in Santa Maria on Wednesday.
Len Wood, Staff
Victoria Castro, of the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, leads a game of dodgeball during a Teen Pop Up Event in Tunnell Park in Santa Maria on Wednesday.
Len Wood, Staff
Valente Pantoja, 16, tries to catch a ball during a dodgeball game in a Teen Pop Up Event in Tunnell Park in Santa Maria on Wednesday.
Len Wood, Staff
