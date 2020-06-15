Pop-up COVID-19 testing site opens at Nipomo High School
Pop-up COVID-19 testing site opens at Nipomo High School

A pop-up COVID-19 testing site opened outside Nipomo High School on Monday for members of the public who had appointments and, also, those who walked up. 

San Luis Obispo County Public Health staff members checked in visitors, who only needed to show identification, not proof of insurance.

Personnel were taking swab samples with a midturbinal procedure rather than the more invasive nasopharyngeal method, which requires the swab to be pushed far into the person's nose.

One visitor, Meaghan McVicker, was given a COVID-19 test by Adrian Briseno of Cal Fire on Monday. She is starting a new home-cleaning business in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and wanted to be able to prove her health to customers with a negative test. 

The site will remain open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

