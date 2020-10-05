Pop-up blood drive comes to Santa Maria Public Library on Tuesday

Santa Maria residents are invited to save a life by donating blood at a pop-up donation center in the Santa Maria Public Library on Tuesday.

The pop-up donation center, operated by blood service center Vitalant, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. in the library's Shepard Hall, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

All donors will be required to wear a mask at the donation site and undergo a temperature check before entering, van de Kamp said.

City employees also will be donating during the blood drive, continuing a 15-year partnership with the blood service center.

Vitalant is most in need of Type O-negative, the universal blood type, as well as positive or negative Type AB blood. Type AB plasma can be used for all patients and is especially needed for trauma and neonatal patients.

Those interested in donating at the drive can schedule an appointment by visiting www.blood4life.org and entering sponsor code 2017, or by calling Vitalant offices at 805-542-8500.

Blood, plasma and platelets donations also can be made most days of the work week at the Vitalant Santa Maria Donation Center, 1770 S. Broadway.

