Pony rides will return to Waller Park in Santa Maria this month after the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors approved a concession agreement with the former operator’s daughter.
Lisa Leonard said she signed the contract documents with the county Wednesday and is currently planning a May 22 grand reopening of the pony rides that haven’t operated in the park since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the concession’s closure.
“My dad got it back in 2000 and had it for 20 years,” Leonard said. “I came out and worked the last 12 years with him. … He passed in February.”
Leonard said she’s been working every day “under the radar” to restore the buildings her father, Jeff, built for the ride concession 20 years ago, noting they’ve deteriorated from the weather and the work of the park’s ground squirrels.
When she came back, she found the bottoms of some of the buildings were a foot down in the sandy soil and the floors had rotted out.
So she dug them out, raised them and put new floors under them and moved them farther back from the riding area so children can play around them before or after they ride.
She’s also repairing rotted-out roofs and has replaced the top of the livery stable that had been toppled by vandals.
“I’ve added a few cool things,” she said, noting she’s painting some brighter colors on some of the buildings and in the future might add a simple petting zoo.
The former livery stable is also being transformed into something else.
“My dad was a blacksmith for 20 years, so the livery stable will be a blacksmith shop with my dad’s name above it,” Leonard said. “It will say ‘Jeff Leonard, Blacksmith.’”
Since the pony rides have been a Leonard family operation for 20 years, she’s adding family names to some of the other buildings. The Madelyn Dean General Store is named for her granddaughter, and Mason’s Land Office is named for her grandson.
The one-room red schoolhouse her father modeled after a school he attended as a youth is named Shane Schoolhouse for Shane Kodiak.
A sheriff’s office is being transformed into a red barn that will really be a secure shed for storing equipment and materials.
It’s also the home of the pony rides’ resident ground squirrel named Roy, who appeared a couple of times Wednesday in search of apple slices.
“My dad would sit in that chair and Roy would come out every day and share his lunch,” said Leonard, adding when she first visited the site after its year closed, she was amazed the squirrel was still in residence under the old sheriff’s office
She said she plans to bring in some of the ponies Thursday to start getting them in shape and used to walking around the arena again, and she vowed to have the pony rides ready to open May 22 “if I have to stay here all night” to finish the work.
She credited the Friends of Waller Park, county staff and park employees with helping her get everything ready.
Leonard said the county is going to install more benches around the rides and she’s going to install some marked cinderblocks to help people stay socially distanced.
“We’ll wipe the saddles down with sanitizer and go by all the COVID guidelines we can so people will be safe,” she said.
Leonard gazed around the arena before getting back to work hanging a sign on the hotel.
“My dad would be happy to see us out here keeping it going,” she said. “That’s all he wanted.”