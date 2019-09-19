A few weeks ago, I pointed out that Los Angeles has the Santa Anas, San Luis Obispo the Santa Lucia and southern Santa Barbara County has Sundowners. These winds are known for blowing toward the ocean and heating up the air as they go. Northern Santa Barbara County can also get such winds. But why wasn’t there a special name for the local northern Santa Barbara downslope gusts?
Throughout the world, downslope winds have been given different names. Along the Rocky Mountains, they are known as Chinook — literally meaning “snow-eater.” In the Alps, they are referred to as föhn winds, a German phrase indicating a hot, down-flowing wind.
I put the question to readers and numerous name suggestions, recommendations and even poems have been submitted.
I received a beautifully written letter from Joseph Knowles of Santa Ynez by way of the U.S. Postal Service. Here is a small excerpt from it.
Poll: Name the wind; vote for your favorite
PG&E's John Lindsey carefully evaluated and counted all your suggested names and came up with the top five. Here's your chance to vote for your favorite by writing me at pgeweather@pge.com. Once a winning name is chosen, he'll begin to refer to these winds by that name. Who knows, this name may stick. Here are the top five choices:
“One type of weather event that seems particularly Southern California was the occurrence, of those hot dry winds that often kicked up in the late summer and fall, winds that everybody called the “Santana”. Through my youngest years that was a term that I heard very often, and it seemed that those conditions had a powerful emotional impact on people.
The warm winds had a wonderfully sensual quality that made fall evenings a special time, but they could also be very scary for their potential damage and their association with wildfire. So, knowing the Santana as part of being a real Santa Barbara, or real Southern California, just as knowing tornadoes might be part of being a real Kansan.
Well, the other day I looked online for “local wind names” and I found a list of almost 100 of them from all over the globe. “Santana” was not on the list! It has been completely erased from the language. (“Santa Ana” appears as a wind named in the dictionary.) What happened to our beloved local wind?”
Perhaps the number of name suggestions shouldn’t come as a surprise; as I said in earlier columns, most of Santa Barbara County resides in the Goldilocks Zone — not too cold, not too hot, but about just right. Except for the treasured winter storms that roll in from the Pacific Ocean with their life-sustaining rains, Santa Barbara County has nearly perfect weather year-round.
All this beautiful weather allows for a great deal of outdoor activity. With so many people spending so much time outside, it’s probably made this Central Coast community more aware of the nuances of our winds and the atmospheric conditions they produce.
I carefully evaluated and counted all your suggested names and came up with the top five. Here’s your chance to vote for your favorite by writing me at pgeweather@pge.com. Once a winning name is chosen, I’ll begin to refer to these winds by that name. Who knows, this name may stick.
Here are the top five choices:
• San Raphaels
• Santanas
• Santa Anas
• Tepusquest Canyon winds
• Light-My-Fire winds.
