Two suspects caught trespassing in an empty apartment in Lompoc were detained early Thursday, but one suspect remains on the loose after he fled on foot when he spotted police approaching him. One of the detained suspects reportedly had a stolen handgun in his possession.
At about 12:49 a.m., Lompoc Police officers responded to an apartment unit in the 500 block of North U Street after receiving a report of three men reportedly trespassing in an apartment unit officials believe was vacant after a recent eviction.
Upon arrival, officers waited at a distance as they surveyed the area as well as the apartment door that faces the alley, according to Lompoc Police. There, they noticed a male suspect walking down the stairs but as soon as officers approached, he fled on foot northbound on U Street. Officers chased the suspect during a short pursuit, but he ultimately escaped and was not identified.
Two other males were spotted exiting the apartment and subsequently detained by two officers, who questioned the pair.
One of them, identified as Javier Zepeda Guerrero Jr., 21, was reportedly acting odd and wouldn't answer when questioned about whether he had any weapons in his possession. Guerrero finally admitted to having a concealed firearm -- a .40 Smith & Wesson handgun -- in his pocket and was subsequently handcuffed and arrested.
The other male detained with Guerrero was identified as Joshua Hawk, 20. Neither man would cooperate with officers, who knew they had no authorization being inside an the apartment, according to Lompoc Police officials, who noticed the bottom of the apartment door had been kicked in.
The apartment was then searched by police, but nobody else was found, and officials couldn't tell if anything had been stolen. An eviction notice issued by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, however, was found taped on the door.
The management staff at the apartment complex were contacted, who said they did not know either of the men who had been detained.
Hawk was cited for trespassing, and Guerrero was arrested for possessing a concealed loaded firearm. Further investigation revealed that Guerrero's firearm was actually reported stolen during a car burglary at an Arroyo Grande motel May 1.