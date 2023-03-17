Santa Maria police suspect alcohol and excessive speed were factors in the single-vehicle crash that killed the driver of a car Friday morning.
At 2:56 a.m., the Santa Maria Police Department, Santa Maria Fire Department and emergency medical technicians were dispatched to Western Avenue and Bunny Avenue near Oakley Park after reports of a vehicle collision.
Upon arrival, officers discovered the driver was killed as a result of the collision. The passenger was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of his moderate injuries.
The SMPD Traffic Unit responded and started an investigation and Sgt. Jason Zickuhr said it was determined both excessive speed and alcohol were the most likely the causes of the collision, but "further investigation is required."
The name of the diver is being withheld until notification to the decedent's family is completed.
The Traffic unit thanked citizens of the neighborhood for their "patience and helpfulness with this investigation."
"We would also like to remind everyone to enjoy St. Patrick's Day, but DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE," the department said.