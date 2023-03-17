Santa Maria police suspect alcohol and excessive speed were factors in the single-vehicle crash that killed the driver of a car Friday morning.

At 2:56 a.m., the Santa Maria Police Department, Santa Maria Fire Department and emergency medical technicians were dispatched to Western Avenue and Bunny Avenue near Oakley Park after reports of a vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the driver was killed as a result of the collision. The passenger was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of his moderate injuries.

