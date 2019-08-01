Santa Maria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon in a residential neighborhood in the northwestern part of the city.
Officers and Santa Maria Fire crews responded around 3:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Kingston Drive. Upon their arrival, crews discovered a male victim with "serious" injuries.
The victim was transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment. Specifics about his injuries were not immediate available.
Police are investigating the incident to identify a suspect. Pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.