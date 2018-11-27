Police and fire crews are responding to an apartment complex on East Sunrise Drive in Santa Maria, where a suspect has reportedly barricaded himself minutes before a fire broke out inside one of the units.
Just before 5:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police, along with Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Maria Fire responded along with California Highway Patrol to an apartment complex located in the 600 block of East Sunrise Drive. Upon arrival, crews discovered that one of the apartment units inside the complex had visible smoke showing, according to emergency dispatch reports.
The call originated earlier in the day when CHP initiated a pursuit of a male driver, who has not been identified, on Bradley Road, according to CHP Officer Efrem Moore.
"One of our K-9 officers was in pursuit of a vehicle, and it was later discovered that the same driver led another officer on another pursuit earlier this month," Moore said.
The suspect managed to evade the officer, and left his vehicle abandoned in a shopping center in the city before returning to his home on Sunrise Drive, according to Moore.
We will update this story with further information. Check back for updates.