Los Alamos Branch Library will host a free writing workshop for ages 12 to adult with poet and educator Olga Garcia Echeverria on Tuesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
During the workshop, Echeverria will guide participants in exploring writing stories and poetry that express who we are, where we come from and what we love, according to a library spokeswoman.
Echeverria has been teaching for over 20 years and is the author of "Falling Angels: Cuentos y Poemas." She currently teaches literature to college students at California State University, Los Angeles, and creative writing to fifth-graders in Long Beach.
Tuesday's event is supported by California Center for the Book, Poets & Writers Magazine and the Friends of the Los Alamos Library.
The Los Alamos Branch Library, which is operated by the Santa Maria Public Library, is located at 405 Helena St. Hours are 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays and Mondays.