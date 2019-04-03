Santa Barbara County’s new director of the Planning and Development Department was introduced and faced questions about one of the county’s most thorny issues — cannabis permits and licensing — at the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.
Lisa Plowman is taking over the department following the retirement of Dianne Black, who served as the interim director for the last year, after 35 years with the department.
Mona Miyasato, county executive officer, said Plowman has 20 years of experience assisting private and nonprofit developers with land use entitlement and planning processes.
The appointment marks a return for Plowman, who previously worked for the department for 11 years — nine as a planner and supervising planner and two as the deputy director — before leaving in 2005, Miyasato said.
Most recently, Plowman was a principal and planning manager for RRM Design Group, which specializes in infill, affordable housing, parks and recreation and public projects as well as specific and master plans.
While with RRM, she also served as a planning manager for Peikert Group.
Miyasato said Plowman has “a very clear understanding of our complex land-use issues.”
“She brings a fresh perspective informed by her consulting work and significant knowledge of the community and the department’s operations,” she said.
Plowman thanked the board and staff for the opportunity to return to the public sector.
“I was very passionate about my work when I was here 13 years ago, and I’ve had a really great experience in the private sector subsequent to that,” Plowman said. “I look forward to bringing that experience back to the department and working with a really committed staff.”
She said she’s excited to work with the board, Planning Commission, other departments and the Planning and Development staff “to provide customer service at a really exceptional level.”