The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is inviting local families to enjoy the newly renovated playground at Rodenberger Park completed after nearly seven months of work.
The new playground features slides, a swingset for youth age 5 to 11 and a reservable field and fitness course, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp. The playground has been closed since May when construction began.
Rodenberger Park is named for longtime public servant Ronald "Ron" J. Rodenberger whose work on various community boards and commissions included 20 years as a city Recreation and Parks commissioner and his founding role in local recreation organization People for Leisure and Youth Inc.
He was also president of the Tri-Counties Judge/Marshals Association, state director for the Marshals Association of California, a member of Hancock College's Law Enforcement Advisory Board, vice president of the Southside Little League and president of the Santa Maria Indian Baseball board, according to van de Kamp.
In 2005, Rodenberger was the recipient of the prestigious Jeffersonian Award, a national recognition for individuals who embody and exemplify the unique and distinct ideals of true citizenship and public service to their community.
Rodenberger Park is located at 2725 Santa Barbara Drive.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.