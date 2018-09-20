Plastic bags are trash, not a recyclable product.
That’s the word from the Santa Barbara County Department of Public Works, which is asking residents and businesses to not place them in their blue recycling containers.
In all jurisdictions throughout the county, plastic bags and film plastics — plastic wrapping, Saran Wrap and small plastic pouches — are not recyclable and should not go into recycling containers at home and work.
For more than five years, there has been no market for plastic bags mixed in with commingled recyclables, said Lael Wageneck, public engagement specialist for the Public Works Department.
Although some large supermarkets can take back the reusable plastic bags they provide, they are limited in what they can recycle by the lack of a market for other types of film plastic, Wageneck said.
Throwing plastic bags into recycling containers is a problem because they get tangled up with other materials and are hard to pull out without snagging something recyclable with them.
Plastic bags are also inherently difficult to keep free of contaminants and, as a result, are the biggest cause of contamination in commingled recycling.
Wageneck said the county and all its cities are asking the public to take reusable bags when they go shopping and to use durable containers for such things as food storage to reduce the amount of trash the community produces.
For more information on reducing, reusing and recycling waste, visit www.lessismore.org.