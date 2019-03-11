Aiming to create housing opportunities and retail options in the southwest portion of the city, the Santa Maria Planning Commission voted Thursday to approve Lakeview Promenade, a proposed mixed-use project that calls for 6,600 square feet of commercial space and 166 apartments.
The project, which is being developed by Vernon Construction, will be located in a 4-acre lot in the northwest corner of Highway 135 and Skyway Drive. The project site is just north of the Skyway Commercial Center and consists of four residential building and two buildings that feature retail uses on the ground floor and apartment units on the top.
The residential portion of the development features 166 total apartments: 43 studio, 77 one-bedroom, 22 two-bedroom and 24 three-bedroom units.
On Thursday, the Planning Commission voted 4-0 to recommend the City Council approve the project. Commissioner Kelly White O’Neill was absent.
The project next will go before the City Council for final approval.
The commission’s approval came after the Planning Commission voted 4-1 to table its vote on the project during its Feb. 6 meeting, citing traffic concerns and a need for more open space and landscaped area. Commission Chair Tim Seifert voted against that resolution, saying he believed it was a good project and that the city needed the housing.
In response, Vernon Construction revised the project, reducing the number of structures, increasing the number of covered parking spots and adding open space and landscaped area.
The initial plan called for seven residential buildings and two commercial buildings. The new site plan has six total buildings, with four of them being solely residential and two of them featuring commercial uses on their ground floors and apartment units on the second floor.
By reducing the number of buildings, the developers were able to create more room for open space and landscaped area.
The city’s total requirement for open space was just under 20,000 square feet and the developers proposed 21,000 square feet, said senior planner Frank Albro. The landscape requirement was around 35,000 square feet and the developers proposed including over 40,000 square feet.
In addition to the landscaped area on site, Vernon Construction agreed to create a landscaped strip along the Highway 135 frontage, adjacent to the project site and the existing Skyway Commercial Center, that was not being counted in the landscaped area.
The city code calls for the project to provide 163 parking spaces and the developers are providing 178 spaces, Albro said. The parking includes 30 garage spaces, 42 carport spaces, 60 uncovered residential spaces and 46 uncovered commercial spaces.
Commissioner Maribel Hernandez said her earlier concerns about the project had been addressed in the revisions.
“The covered parking has been addressed,” she said. “The other concerns were open space and the landscape. I don’t think we got much more open space and landscape, but you guys were able to arrange the buildings in a different way to meet the calculations. For me, at least you addressed the concerns this commissioner had.”
Seifert, who said he was in favor of the original version that went before the commission, praised the developers for finding solutions that allowed additional open space and landscaped area.
“I was pretty much in favor of this project as it was before,” Seifert said. “But it always is very difficult when you guys are asking for reductions and asking us, ‘Hey, we want less of this, we want less of that,’ as far as landscape [and] open space. I really got to commend you as far as following the guidelines [and] getting these things down to where they meet the specified conditions the city has laid out.”