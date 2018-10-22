Hoping to put a dent in Santa Maria’s lack of senior housing, the Planning Commission approved Wednesday plans for 30 apartments in a development in the northwest part of the city.
The project — called Cox Bungalows — will be built at the corner of Cox Lane and Blosser Road, and include 30 residential units along with a community center. The plan includes 29 one-bedroom units for seniors ages 62 and above and one unit for an onsite manager.
On Wednesday, the project was approved by the Planning Commission in a 3-0 vote. Commissioners Tom Lopez and Kelly White O’Neill were absent.
Because Halsell Builders, the developer, wants to turn the 1.3-acre building site from a single-family residential to a high-density residential zone, commissioners approved a General Plan amendment and zone change for the lot.
The lot currently includes a 3,000-square-foot residence, which will be demolished to make room for several single-story structures. The single-story structures were used instead of two-story buildings to fit in with the existing homes, most of which are single-story, according to the project developers.
“Even though we’re creating a dense housing situation on that lot, I think it's mitigated pretty well with those standards,” said Joe Halsell, a co-owner of Halsell Builders.
While the project includes 15 parking spaces — three more spaces than required under the city’s zoning code -- several neighbors spoke out about what they believed was an overdense project.
Patricia Green said she was concerned about the density of the project and the effect it could have on parking in the area.
“I’m for more senior housing — for more housing in general — but for people who are 62 and over, most of them I would assume are still driving,” she said. “You put 29 units are there and each one only has one occupant — that’s 29 cars. Where are they going to park? As most of us who live in that area can tell you, there’s no parking. If I have a visitor come, nine times out of 10 they must park in my driveway because there’s no streetside parking.”
Jose Vargas, who lives on Cox Lane, echoed Green’s concerns. “There is no parking at all, whatsoever,” he said.
Urban Planning Concepts senior planner Brian Schwartz, who represented Halsell Builders during the hearing, said that Wednesday was the first time the project planners had heard concerns about the project.
“In general, I understand the community’s concerns,” Schwartz said. “We’ve been in process now for over a year. We’ve had several meetings — public meetings, noticed meetings, out at the site. Early on, we have tried to do outreach for this project and so far, we’ve not received anything but positive feedback from the city. [The neighbor's concerns are] coming as a bit of a shock to us.”
Schwartz said he did not think the project would draw too many vehicles to the neighborhood.
“In regard to the item of the parking, these are small one-bedroom units and they’re for seniors,” Schwartz added. “We are above the parking requirements for the city and there is a good amount of on-street parking for the project.”
Halsell said he did not believe the development would put a large burden on the neighborhood streets. “As much as we want to think that there will be people walking around and visitors, the reality is that people don’t visit,” he said. “And they do live by themselves, and it’s nice to have a quiet community.”
Halsell added that the seniors living in these types of developments largely do not drive and usually rely on transportation services like SMOOTH to run errands or attend doctor’s appointments.
“This is not two people living together with two cars — it’s just not,” Halsell said. “And your city code actually recognizes that. When we have a senior project and we have these units like this, there’s one parking space required per three units, one for the manager and one for onsite help. And we’ve exceeded those standards.”
Commissioner Maribel Hernandez said she backed the project due to the overwhelming need for more senior housing in Santa Maria.
“This is a good infill project,” Hernandez said. “We do need more senior housing and we have to balance that against the impositions that are made on that side of town and I believe that senior housing — because it's very needed — outweighs the burden we do impose on the city, the parking, etc.”
Commissioner Robert Dickerson said Halsell Builders had done everything that could be reasonably asked of the company, noting developers had agreed to make adjustments to a back gate on the property to address concerns that neighbors had.
Planning Commission Chair Tim Seifert said as the city grows and develops, there will be unavoidable impacts on traffic and parking as a result of needed projects.
“There’s nothing we can do to mitigate the traffic problems and parking problems with these projects,” Seifert said. “We can’t make the streets bigger, we can’t change the streets, we have these properties that come to us and they are meeting all of the requirements the city has put down.”