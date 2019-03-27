Continuing its review of an ERG Resources plan to add 187 steam-injected wells to the Cat Canyon oil field, Santa Barbara County Planning Commissioners on Wednesday questioned staff about the adequacy of the environmental impact report prepared for the project.
The Houston-based oil and gas company's proposed project — which has been scaled down from its initial conception — would add 187 new steam-injected oil and gas wells on 91 existing pads on about 75 acres of ERG’s 8,054-acre property in West Cat Canyon. In addition, it would add four new steam generators to three existing ones.
Wednesday’s hearing, which followed a March 13 hearing that was largely dedicated to accepting public comments, was meant to give commissioners an opportunity to ask questions about the EIR before taking action during a future hearing, said Commission Chairman John Parke, representing the 3rd Supervisorial District.
Commissioners spent about three hours asking questions of county staff and representatives for ERG about greenhouse gas emissions, impact mitigation plans and about the possibility of a catastrophic “black swan” event.
Second District Commissioner Cecilia Brown asked about greenhouse gas emissions, calling it “one of the big bad bears in the room.”
Referencing an opinion editorial written by a professor and postdoctoral research fellow from UC Santa Barbara, Brown asked whether the carbon intensity of the oil pit was misrepresented at the last hearing. Carbon intensity measures the amount of carbon emissions per megajoule of energy produced.
“In the EIR, it's indicated [as less than 5.09 g/MJ (grams per megajoule)],” she said. “But if you look at [the California Air Resources Board] website, they say the carbon intensity is now 7.83 [g/MJ], which is significantly higher than what was disclosed.”
Errin Briggs, the county’s supervising planner for the project, said the calculation of greenhouse gases was not done using carbon intensity.
“We pulled the number in the document from the CARB website. If those numbers have been updated, we can certainly update those for you,” he said. “But those numbers have nothing to do with the way greenhouse gas emissions associated with this project were calculated."
Briggs continued, “The greenhouse gas emissions that are identified in the document are all calculated by fuel use, meaning combusting natural gas to run steam generators, to run boilers, heaters, on-site processes.”
First District Commissioner C. Michael Cooney asked whether staff had prepared a response to a 100-plus page letter sent by the Environmental Defense Center, which argued the EIR failed to address or recognize many unavoidable and significant impacts the project would create. The center is a nonprofit group which aims to protect the environment of the Central Coast.
“I’d like to know if staff is prepared to discuss those issues,” Cooney said.
Briggs said the staff went through the 111-page comment letter and much of it restated similar concerns the Environmental Defense Center submitted in a previous comment letter on the EIR.
“There’s very little new information in the EDC’s most recent comment letter,” he said. “What we found when we went through it was we [already] addressed the great majority of it. Because of that, we feel very confident in the adequacy of this document.”
Briggs said in his tenure in the energy division, the ERG Resources EIR was the most thorough environmental impact report he’s seen.
“This is the most detailed document we’ve written that I’ve seen,” he said. “And that’s due to the intensity of the public comment, which really required us to go back and take a look at many issues much more deeply than we did initially. You’ll see when you thumb through the document, there’s a lot of strikeouts and underline — we added information to this document in response to public comments and a lot of that was in response to the EDC letter.”
Parke questioned the risk and impact of spills along truck routes.
All oil produced by the existing West Cat Canyon operation is transported by truck to the Phillips 66 Santa Maria Pump Station, which results in 44 one-way truck trips per day. In addition, seven trips made from local and San Joaquin Valley oil operations to West Cat Canyon bring light crude oil, which is blended with the locally produced heavy crude oil.
While ERG proposes building the Foxen Petroleum Pipeline to transport oil from West Cat Canyon to the pump station, Parke noted that the one-way trips bringing light crude would increase to 30 trips.
With the proposed ERG, PetroRock and Aera projects combined, there would be 12 million miles of distance traveled each year by trucks carrying oil loads.
“What am I worried about? I’m worried about a ‘black swan’ event,” he said. “A black swan is something that’s very unlikely that has enormous implications, enormous consequences. What they find with black swan events is we don’t plan for them very well because they’re so unlikely and when they do occur, we don’t really know what to do.”
The commission will continue its review of ERG’s project application during its May 29 meeting, which will be held in Santa Maria at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building, at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway.