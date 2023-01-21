Planes of Fame Air Museum announced the public phase of its fundraising campaign to develop a new museum campus at the Santa Maria Airport.
Founded in 1957, the mission of Planes of Fame is to preserve aviation history, inspire interest in aviation, educate the public and honor veterans and pioneers of aviation.
Planes of Fame said it has raised over $7.5 million, or more than 60% of its $12 million capital campaign goal, to make the museum campus a reality. A benefactor has lent support to the Santa Maria campus capital campaign by agreeing to match new campaign donations dollar for dollar, up to $1 million.
Other lead donors to the campaign include Dan Friedkin and Family, the Clay Lacy Foundation, Lewis Air Legends, Charles Somers, Jim and Jane Slattery, Foster Stanback, Walt Bowe and Lilja Corp.
“We are thrilled to have the Planes of Fame expanding to the Santa Maria Airport,” said Kerry Fenton, interim airport manager. “We partnered with Planes of Fame last year to bring back the Central Coast AirFest and look forward to continuing to work with them on future air shows and educational programs.”
The Santa Maria campus will serve as an expansion to the museum headquarters located at Chino Airport and support POF flight operations as a base for its maintenance program
“The Santa Maria Airport is an ideal location for an auxiliary base to support our flight operations. It is only about an hour's flight from Chino Airport allowing us to easily rotate aircraft between the two locations,” said Steve Hinton, museum president. “We believe flying our historic aircraft is a great way to honor our veterans and inspire young people’s interest in aerospace and the importance it has played in world history.”
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
The development of Planes of Fame Air Museum at SMX will offer STEM educational opportunities, tourist appeal and revenue generation for the region, according to a press release from the museum.
The 2022 Central Coast AirFest, held in partnership with Planes of Fame, had an attendance of over 18,500 guests and brought visitors from around the world, including over 4,500 youth attendees, according to Planes of Fame.
The museum said it hopes its year-round educational programs will spark interest in "aviation and encourage young people to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and history."
“My father, as founder of Planes of Fame, would be so proud to see the SMX Campus,” said Karen Maloney Hinton, POF board member and chair of the SMX capital campaign. “We have so many people to thank; from our staff to volunteers, to our donors who have kindly invested in our common vision of creating a place to educate the public about our nation's aviation heritage.”
Planes of Fame hopes to begin construction of the SMX campus, which spans more than 23 acres, in 2023.
Phase One of the project will include the 56,000 square foot building nicknamed “Alpha”, which will serve as an entry point to the new campus.
Building “Alpha” includes a large central aircraft display hangar, a restoration and maintenance wing and an event hangar for educational and public programs. The visitor center at the front of the building will include a lobby, gift shop, offices and other visitor amenities such as seating and restrooms. Phase One is expected to be completed in late 2024 and open to the public by 2025.
For more information about the project, to receive updates or to make a donation, visit www.pofsantamaria.org.