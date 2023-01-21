Planes of Fame Air Museum announced the public phase of its fundraising campaign to develop a new museum campus at the Santa Maria Airport.

Founded in 1957, the mission of Planes of Fame is to preserve aviation history, inspire interest in aviation, educate the public and honor veterans and pioneers of aviation.

Planes of Fame said it has raised over $7.5 million, or more than 60% of its $12 million capital campaign goal, to make the museum campus a reality. A benefactor has lent support to the Santa Maria campus capital campaign by agreeing to match new campaign donations dollar for dollar, up to $1 million.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you