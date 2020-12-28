You have permission to edit this article.
Plane crashes near Chumash Casino; 2 passengers, pilot, dog uninjured
Plane crashes near Chumash Casino; 2 passengers, pilot, dog uninjured

A pilot, two passengers and a dog were uninjured after a plane crashed Sunday near the Chumash Casino. 

 Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Santa Barbara County emergency crews responded to the crash, reported shortly after 6 p.m., in the 3400 block of Mission Drive, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Upon arrival, sheriff's deputies and fire officials located a small private passenger plane with three occupants and a dog in a field south of the Chumash Casino and west of the Santa Ynez Airport.

All occupants were able to remove themselves from the aircraft, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli. 

The plane was reportedly having mechanical issues before it crashed. Its origin and destination are still under determination. 

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified and will conduct investigations to determine the cause of the crash, according to Bertucelli. 

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of a plane crash near the Chumash Casino on Sunday.
