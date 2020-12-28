Plane crashes near Chumash Casino; 2 passengers, pilot, dog uninjured

A pilot, two passengers and a dog were uninjured after a plane crashed Sunday near the Chumash Casino.

Santa Barbara County emergency crews responded to the crash, reported shortly after 6 p.m., in the 3400 block of Mission Drive, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Upon arrival, sheriff's deputies and fire officials located a small private passenger plane with three occupants and a dog in a field south of the Chumash Casino and west of the Santa Ynez Airport.

All occupants were able to remove themselves from the aircraft, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

The plane was reportedly having mechanical issues before it crashed. Its origin and destination are still under determination.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified and will conduct investigations to determine the cause of the crash, according to Bertucelli.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0