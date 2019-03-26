The plan to renovate LeRoy Park and its community center, which suffers from mold and disrepair, moved forward Tuesday with a Guadalupe City Council agreement for architecture and design services.
Last July, Guadalupe was awarded a $4.5 million Community Development Block Grant to renovate the the oldest park in Santa Barbara County,which spans 5 acres, and its community center, which takes up 4,000 square feet of space.
The building dates back to the 1940s and the last substantial renovation work was performed in the 1980s, said Thomas Brandeberry, president and CEO of the Rural Community Development Corp. of California, which was hired by Guadalupe to administer the block grant project.
The renovated community center, which is expected to be complete in three years, is slated to become the permanent home of the Guadalupe library.
On Tuesday, the City Council voted unanimously to approve the agreement for engineering and landscape design services with San Luis Obispo-based Andrew Goodwin Designs. The cost of the agreement is $423,590, or 9.5 percent of the total grant.
Interim Public Works Director Steve Kahn said five engineering and design firms responded to a request for proposal issued by the city in January, and Andrew Goodwin Design was the favorite of the city’s three committee members.
Andrew Goodwin thanked the City Council for selecting his firm to head off the design process.
“Some of our team members are actually local to the area and Santa Maria,” he said. “So our team of engineers, designers and landscape designers is very excited to be here. I just want to say, 'Thank so much' and we will pour our heart and soul into this project for you guys.”
In other business, the council unanimously signed off on a memorandum of understanding with Local SEIU 620, which represents Guadalupe city employees.
The new agreement, which applies from July 1, 2018, to June 30, gives Guadalupe city employees a retroactive 1.5-percent cost-of-living adjustment and an additional paid holiday to take place on the first business day following Christmas.
The new MOU also gets rid of a requirement that non-union employees pay service dues to the union in accordance with a June 2018 Supreme Court decision that ruled the fees unconstitutional.
The agreement, which came together after months of negotiations, is set to expire in three months.
The city will begin negotiations with Local SEIU 620 in advance of the MOU expiring, said Amelia Villegas, human resources director.