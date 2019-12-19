Plan to convert office space to apartments in downtown Santa Maria gains council support

The Santa Maria City Council supported a plan Tuesday to convert several office spaces to apartments in a downtown building and honored a new batch of veterans through the city’s Hometown Heroes program.
The two-story building, located in the 500 block of South Broadway, was remodeled to hold 11 office units and 36 one-bedroom apartments after the City Council signed off on the plans in 2016.
Atul Malhotra, who owns the property, asked the council on Tuesday for permission to convert 10 of the office units into five one-bedroom apartments each approximately 600 square feet, saying he was struggling to find tenants for the commercial units because of the poor visibility from Broadway.
“I’ve been operating this building now for almost three years,” he said. “The residential portion, not surprisingly, has done really well. I’m at near 100% occupancy most months. The office portion has been very difficult to rent out.
“There’s approximately 3,000 square feet worth of space here that could very easily be converted into five one-bedroom apartments,” he said. “From a housing standpoint, it would certainly add to the downtown inventory. At least five more one-bedroom apartments.”
Council members unanimously voiced support for the project, which did not require a resolution because of the square footage.
Recognizing Santa Maria’s heroes
In other business, the City Council received a presentation on the Hometown Heroes program, which honors veterans of Santa Maria.
Developed in 2016 with the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, the program uses personalized banners to recognize active duty military members and veterans who are retired, honorably discharged or gave their lives in one of the branches of the U.S. armed forces.
Photographs of each of the honorees will be placed on a banner and displayed on College Drive beginning this January.
The banners will be up for six months, then returned to either the veteran or a family member as a memento.
During Tuesday’s council meeting, each veteran, or a family member, was handed a plaque to mark their participation in the program.
The 2020 winter class of honorees includes James Tomei, Army; Arthur Reynoso, Army; James R. Clifton, Navy; Michael Tabisola, Air Force; Sylvester Orosco, Army; Joshua Parker, Air Force; and Kenneth Ray Guess, Navy.
Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @razisyed