Plan to convert office space to apartments in downtown Santa Maria gains council support

The Santa Maria City Council supported a plan Tuesday to convert several office spaces to apartments in a downtown building and honored a new batch of veterans through the city’s Hometown Heroes program.

The two-story building, located in the 500 block of South Broadway, was remodeled to hold 11 office units and 36 one-bedroom apartments after the City Council signed off on the plans in 2016.

Atul Malhotra, who owns the property, asked the council on Tuesday for permission to convert 10 of the office units into five one-bedroom apartments each approximately 600 square feet, saying he was struggling to find tenants for the commercial units because of the poor visibility from Broadway.

“I’ve been operating this building now for almost three years,” he said. “The residential portion, not surprisingly, has done really well. I’m at near 100% occupancy most months. The office portion has been very difficult to rent out.