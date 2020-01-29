PJ's Deli owner, and Lakers super-fan, struggles with death of NBA star Kobe Bryant

Angela Sommer, who became a Lakers fan after moving to the U.S. from her native Colombia four decades ago, has been a witness to a lot of the Lakers’ success. To illustrate her dedication to the team, she pointed to the fact that she once attended a game while nine months pregnant on a Friday, gave birth to her daughter on Saturday, then attended the next game on Monday.

With one of her sons around the same age as Bryant, who was 41 at the time of his death, and given that Bryant was just 17 when he was drafted by the Lakers, Sommer said she always considered Bryant to be somewhat like a son to her.

Sommer said she has closely followed news reports since Sunday’s crash, and has taken some solace in seeing the massive outpouring of love directed at Bryant and his family from all over the world. She has also been on the receiving end of many comforting messages and hugs of support from friends and regular customers who were all too familiar with her fondness for Bryant and the Lakers.

While the Sommers removed the Bryant memorabilia from PJ’s Deli on Sunday — to ensure that none of it gets stolen — Charles Sommer said the family is looking into honoring Bryant with a new menu item that they may name the Mamba Sandwich, a play on Bryant’s "Black Mamba" nickname.