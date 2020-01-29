PJ's Deli owner, and Lakers super-fan, struggles with death of NBA star Kobe Bryant

As a Los Angeles Lakers super-fan — and former season-ticket holder — over the past 40 years, Angela Sommer has experienced many highs and lows involving the team.
Evidence of Sommer’s fandom is hard to miss at PJ’s Deli, the sandwich shop she owns in midtown Lompoc that, for several years, has hosted a shrine of sorts with various memorabilia related to the team. While Sommer maintains that she loves all things Lakers, she readily admits that one player has stood above all others, at least in her heart.
Sommer said she has always felt a close connection to Kobe Bryant, the former Lakers superstar who helped lead the team to five championships over a 20-year career. It’s because of that closeness that Bryant memorabilia has dominated the Lakers items featured at PJ’s Deli, including the crown jewel of the display: A pair of Nike sneakers signed by Bryant that was given to Sommer several years ago as she battled cancer.
It’s also because of that connection that this week has proved particularly difficult for the 78-year-old Sommer.
“I still can’t believe it,” she said while wiping away tears Wednesday afternoon. “I don’t want to believe it’s true.”
Sommer, wearing a yellow T-shirt with a caricature of a smiling Bryant, was referring to the news of Bryant’s death. The former NBA great and his 13-year-old daughter were killed alongside seven others in a helicopter crash Sunday in Los Angeles County.
“I just see the news and I keep seeing him and I don't think he's gone,” Sommer said.
“God bless him and his daughter and everybody that died with them,” she added before her voice trailed off.
It’s not hard to find proof of Sommer’s attachment with Bryant.
When thieves burglarized PJ’s Deli in 2015, it was the signed Bryant sneakers — not the missing $800 in cash — that left Sommer most distraught. The culprits were apprehended days later and the shoes were returned to Sommer, who counts the day she got them back as among her happiest.
During the brief period the shoes were missing, however, a friend brought Sommer an autographed photo of Bryant, which she kept alongside her many other Bryant items — a collection that also includes a bobblehead and trading cards.
Sommer’s son, Charles, said some of his favorite memories involve watching the Lakers with his parents. Like his mother, he is also a big fan of Bryant.
“I'm not one to buy jerseys, but the only jersey I've ever purchased — of any sport — is a Kobe jersey,” Charles said, adding that he considers Bryant to be the greatest Laker ever.
Angela Sommer, who became a Lakers fan after moving to the U.S. from her native Colombia four decades ago, has been a witness to a lot of the Lakers’ success. To illustrate her dedication to the team, she pointed to the fact that she once attended a game while nine months pregnant on a Friday, gave birth to her daughter on Saturday, then attended the next game on Monday.
With one of her sons around the same age as Bryant, who was 41 at the time of his death, and given that Bryant was just 17 when he was drafted by the Lakers, Sommer said she always considered Bryant to be somewhat like a son to her.
Sommer said she has closely followed news reports since Sunday’s crash, and has taken some solace in seeing the massive outpouring of love directed at Bryant and his family from all over the world. She has also been on the receiving end of many comforting messages and hugs of support from friends and regular customers who were all too familiar with her fondness for Bryant and the Lakers.
While the Sommers removed the Bryant memorabilia from PJ’s Deli on Sunday — to ensure that none of it gets stolen — Charles Sommer said the family is looking into honoring Bryant with a new menu item that they may name the Mamba Sandwich, a play on Bryant’s "Black Mamba" nickname.
The sandwich’s ingredients are still to be determined, but Charles said he has done some research into the kinds of foods that Bryant preferred and hopes to make it something Bryant would have enjoyed.
Angela Sommer, who said she spent most of Sunday crying, expressed confidence that she will one day get the chance to meet — if only in spirit — the man who brought her so much joy with his outsized skills and personality.
“I was so glad to see that he went to church, went to Mass, and he had communion before the [crash],” she said. “So he’s definitely in heaven.
“Maybe he can wait for me pretty soon,” she added with a small laugh.
