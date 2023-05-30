The California Mid-State has scheduled Sammy Hagar to perform in Paso Robles July 21 and Pitbull will hit the stage July 26.
These complete slate of performers for the fair has now been announced.
Ticket prices for the Hagar show are $50, $65, $95 and $125 (pit, standing only)
Ticket prices for the Pitbull concert are $35, $50, $75, $95 and $125.
Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased on the California Mid-State Fair’s Official website www.MidStateFair.com. The Box Office cannot guarantee the authenticity or validity of any tickets purchased outside of our official channels.
Both shows will start at 7:30 p.m. and opening acts will be confirmed at a later date.
The concerts will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.
Hagar has been one of rock music's most dynamic and prolific artists. From breaking into the industry with the hard rock band Montrose, to his multiplatinum solo career, to his ride as the frontman of Van Halen, Chickenfoot and his latest supergroup The Circle, Hagar has amassed 25 platinum albums on sales surpassing 50 million worldwide.
Some of Hagar's hit songs include "I Can't Drive 55," "Right Now" and "Why Can't This Be Love." He has earned a Grammy award and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
This will be Pitbull's third appearance at the Mid-State Fair, having last performed in 2018. Pitbull has sold 25 million records and has cumulative video views in excess of 15 billion.
The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”