Pismo Pier closes due to social distancing concerns

The city of Pismo Beach has closed the Pismo Pier to the public due to the difficulty of ensuring social distancing among visitors.

The beach will remain open to the public but only for short activities such as walks, with "loitering" on the beach no longer permitted.

Social distancing also will be enforced among those at the beach, city officials said.

In addition, the city also will be changing all city-owned parking lots and meters to one-hour only.

While the public is encouraged to still spend time outside during the shelter-at-home order, social distancing concerns have caused other public areas such as the Pismo Preserve to close over the past week.

Visitors to public areas are encouraged to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.