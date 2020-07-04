Pismo Beach a magnet for Fourth of July revelers

  • Updated
070420 4th of July at Pismo Beach 01.jpg
Brothers Decklan and Quinn McIlvain celebrate the Fourth of July on the sands of Pismo Beach on Saturday. The McIlvain family left their home in San Jose on Friday night for a holiday weekend stay in Santa Barbara, only to be told the beaches there had been closed. So they promptly packed up and headed to San Luis Obispo County to celebrate their day at the beach.

 Peter Klein, Contributor

Visitors from the Central Valley as well as the Central Coast flocked to Pismo Beach to celebrate the Fourth of July, many of them decked out in red, white and blue clothing, wearing face masks and, for the most part, observing social distancing protocols.

San Luis Obispo County beaches were the only ones on the Central Coast to be open over the holiday, as Santa Barbara and Ventura counties closed their beaches as COVID-19 case number spiked over the past week.

