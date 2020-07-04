Pismo Beach a magnet for Fourth of July revelers

Visitors from the Central Valley as well as the Central Coast flocked to Pismo Beach to celebrate the Fourth of July, many of them decked out in red, white and blue clothing, wearing face masks and, for the most part, observing social distancing protocols.
San Luis Obispo County beaches were the only ones on the Central Coast to be open over the holiday, as Santa Barbara and Ventura counties closed their beaches as COVID-19 case number spiked over the past week.
