Pioneer Valley High School's Angie Gonzalez made history by becoming the first ever state champion creed speaker during the inaugural Spanish FFA creed competition in Fresno last week.
"El Credo" is the Spanish version of the FFA creed where students memorize five paragraphs and answer three questions relative to the values and beliefs that are written in the creed.
Gonzalez, who was one of the top 24 FFA members from throughout the state to compete, was announced state champion in front of hundreds of people. Gonzalez immediately called home to share the news with her mom, saying “ama, ganè” or, in English, "Mom, I won!"
Gonzalez stated, “I am so proud, happy and excited that I was able to do this. I want to thank all those that supported me throughout this journey. I hope that more students choose to take an ag class and participate in El Credo next year.”
“There is no one more deserving than this young lady," the Pioneer Valley faculty said. "After everything she has been through, she serves as an inspiration to our students and to the Spanish-speaking community that you can persevere, that you can overcome any challenge that life throws at you and come out on top. She is also going to show many kids, who speak Spanish as their first language, that the FFA is there for them, too. We, at the PV FFA, are so excited for her accomplishment.’’