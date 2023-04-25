Angie wins.jpg

Pioneer Valley High School's Angie Gonzalez made history by becoming the first ever state champion creed speaker during the inaugural Spanish FFA creed competition in Fresno last week.

 Contributed

"El Credo" is the Spanish version of the FFA creed where students memorize five paragraphs and answer three questions relative to the values and beliefs that are written in the creed.

Gonzalez, who was one of the top 24 FFA members from throughout the state to compete, was announced state champion in front of hundreds of people. Gonzalez immediately called home to share the news with her mom, saying “ama, ganè” or, in English, "Mom, I won!"

