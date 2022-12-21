Two classes of Pioneer Valley High School Culinary Arts students recently took field trips to Santa Maria’s Olive Garden restaurant for a first-hand look at how the facility handles food production to help them prepare and earn a ServSafe Food Handlers Certificate.
The certificate, which is valid for three years, involves an exam about a variety of important safety standards that must be followed in the kitchens of food establishments, according to Culinary Arts, Family and Consumer Science teacher Jenn Montanez.
At Olive Garden, students were able to watch how the prep cooks make the soups and sauces from scratch and use ServSafe food safety standards, observe the restaurant and inspect for required food safety elements.
The tour was led by Olive Garden’s General Manager Leonard Rodriguez, who has been with the company for 24 years. Afterwards, students were treated to lunch with Olive Garden’s spaghetti, salad and breadsticks.
“Going to Olive Garden gave me a perspective on how a food establishment works," said senior Carlos Bustamante Fierro. "Seeing how the kitchen functions was a nice perk and learning how to work with customers was great for social skills."
“Pioneer Valley has partnered with Olive Garden for nearly six years now and we are so thankful they give our students a chance to experience what an industry kitchen can do,’’ Montanez added. “On a given day, Olive Garden can serve 700 to 1,400 guests so being able to witness what it takes to serve that capacity is amazing. I appreciate that students have a better understanding of the ServSafe standards after our visit.”
The SMJUHSD has about 40 Career Technical Education (CTE) Pathways and more than 25 industry partners.
