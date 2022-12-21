Two classes of Pioneer Valley High School Culinary Arts students recently took field trips to Santa Maria’s Olive Garden restaurant for a first-hand look at how the facility handles food production to help them prepare and earn a ServSafe Food Handlers Certificate.

The certificate, which is valid for three years, involves an exam about a variety of important safety standards that must be followed in the kitchens of food establishments, according to Culinary Arts, Family and Consumer Science teacher Jenn Montanez.

At Olive Garden, students were able to watch how the prep cooks make the soups and sauces from scratch and use ServSafe food safety standards, observe the restaurant and inspect for required food safety elements.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

