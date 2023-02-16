Three Pioneer Valley High School students received top honors at the Family, Career, Community, Leaders of America Region 7 Spring Leadership meeting held on Feb. 11.
Pioneer Valley seniors Naomi Navarro Gonzalez and Juliana Padilla took first and second place respectively in the culinary arts competition and senior Lexy Garcia won first place in the fashion competition.
The students from Pioneer Valley competed against Santa Maria, Oxnard, Adolfo Camarillo and Hueneme high school students in various fashion, culinary and child education events.
“It was a very exciting experience to compete with others as well as getting feedback from an experienced chef. Now getting an opportunity to compete at state feels surreal to me, especially after placing 1st at region. All the practicing I did paid off,” said Navarro Gonzalez.
The Pioneer Valley students who placed high at the individual competitions at the Spring Leadership Meeting also moved on to compete at the State Leadership Conference where they have the chance to earn college scholarships and prizes.
“We are so proud of all our students that competed at the spring regional meeting this weekend, they represented PV well,’’ said Pioneer Valley Teacher and FCCLA advisor Kelsey Dudding. “We appreciate our FCCLA members that volunteered over the weekend to make our spring meeting a success.”
The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District has about 40 Career Technical Education pathways and more than 25 industry partners.
The Mark Richardson Career Technical Education Center and Agriculture Farm was recently completed near the Unocal Event Center on the southeast outskirts of Santa Maria, and is home to many trade specific training areas for the district's CTE students.