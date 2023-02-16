PVHS FCCLA 01

Pioneer Valley High School Family, Career, Community, Leaders of America students earned top honors during the Region 7 Spring Leadership meeting on Feb. 11.

Three Pioneer Valley High School students received top honors at the Family, Career, Community, Leaders of America Region 7 Spring Leadership meeting held on Feb. 11.

Pioneer Valley seniors Naomi Navarro Gonzalez and Juliana Padilla took first and second place respectively in the culinary arts competition and senior Lexy Garcia won first place in the fashion competition. 

The students from Pioneer Valley competed against Santa Maria, Oxnard, Adolfo Camarillo and Hueneme high school students in various fashion, culinary and child education events. 

