Five Pioneer Valley High School students from the CTE Mechanical Drawing course competed in the 32nd annual Santa Barbara County High School Architectural Design Competition with one student, Christina Cantu, advancing to Saturday's finals.
During the competition Tuesday at Allan Hancock College, the students were tasked with designing a community center in a park setting. The other students included Omar Ambrosio-Venegas, Michael Estrada, Cindy Pena and Luis Padilla.
“My overall experience was great. Allan Hancock College created a nice, easygoing space that made it easy to focus and have fun,’’ Cantu said. “The best part would have to be the creative freedom given to each student and all the materials we had access to, also all the food and snacks provided.”