Pioneer Valley NAMI Club produces film combating loneliness and isolation in students

Several members of the Pioneer Valley High School NAMI club (National Alliance on Mental Illness) produced a short film to highlight the need for healthy friendships and support systems to combat loneliness and isolation among teenagers and students in general.
“My main reason for making this film is knowing my friends and their friends are going through a hard time in life, but that doesn’t mean we can’t help others to make their life’s smoother,’’ student Angel Recinos said. “I hope that this film inspires or at least gives the awareness to people so not only they can see the signs in their friends but family, too.’’
The students took a few days competing the project, which can be viewed on Vimeo, or in the video player below.
The NAMI Club at Pioneer Valley focuses on helping students by raising awareness of mental health issue. For more information about the club, visit the webpage.
Notice ME! from Angel Recinos on Vimeo.
