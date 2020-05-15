Pioneer Valley High School to hold one drive-through diploma distribution

Pioneer Valley High School will be holding one drive-through diploma ceremony for its graduating seniors on June 5, rather than two ceremonies as previously shared by the Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District.
There will now be a drive-through ceremony in the student parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon, as opposed to a morning and afternoon ceremony, according to district spokesman Kenny Klein.
A virtual aspect is also being planned, and will be shared via the school's website at 5 p.m. June 4.
One graduate per vehicle is requested.
