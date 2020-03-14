Pioneer Valley High School students help Good Samaritan Shelter

Students in Pioneer Valley High School’s Culinary Arts and Apparel Construction and Design courses took what they’ve learned to the Good Samaritan Shelter on Thursday, March 5.

For the fourth year, the Culinary Arts students prepared and served dinner to the people staying at the shelter.

After dinner, the Apparel Construction and Design students handed out 60 hand-made pillows. The students attached handwritten notes with positive messages to each pillow.

In a press release to the Times, teachers Jenn Montanez and Melissa Diaz said they have written their curriculum with giving back in mind and that they want students to understand the skills they are acquiring in their courses can help benefit the community.

“In culinary, students learn how to prepare for an event and serve a large amount of people, while the apparel students learn how rewarding it is to make something by hand and gifting it to someone in need,’’ said Montanez in the release.

“I’m really happy to use my sewing class as a way to help people who need it,’’ said Marissa Campoverde, who is in the 9th grade. “I’m looking forward to see everybody’s reaction to the pillows.”