Pioneer Valley High School students help Good Samaritan Shelter
Pioneer Valley High School students help Good Samaritan Shelter

pv good sam 2.jpg

Students in the Pioneer Valley High Schools Culinary Arts course are seen in the kitchen. The students recently made and served dinner at the Good Samaritan Shelter of Santa Maria.

 Contributed Photo

Students in Pioneer Valley High School’s Culinary Arts and Apparel Construction and Design courses took what they’ve learned to the Good Samaritan Shelter on Thursday, March 5.

For the fourth year, the Culinary Arts students prepared and served dinner to the people staying at the shelter.

After dinner, the Apparel Construction and Design students handed out 60 hand-made pillows. The students attached handwritten notes with positive messages to each pillow.

In a press release to the Times, teachers Jenn Montanez and Melissa Diaz said they have written their curriculum with giving back in mind and that they want students to understand the skills they are acquiring in their courses can help benefit the community.

pv good sam 3.jpg

Students in the Pioneer Valley High Schools Apparel Construction and Design course made 60 pillows to hand out recently at the Good Samaritan Shelter of Santa Maria.

“In culinary, students learn how to prepare for an event and serve a large amount of people, while the apparel students learn how rewarding it is to make something by hand and gifting it to someone in need,’’ said Montanez in the release.

“I’m really happy to use my sewing class as a way to help people who need it,’’ said Marissa Campoverde, who is in the 9th grade. “I’m looking forward to see everybody’s reaction to the pillows.”

“I’m looking forward to serving food that I helped prepare to people in need,’’ said Nichole Estrada, who is in the 11th grade. “I’m happy to be able to contribute to our community and help give the people at the homeless shelter a well-deserved meal.”

