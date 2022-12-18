The Pioneer Valley High School students have produced the first ever Fall Extended Playmusical recording, showcasing students’ artistic expression through words, melody, rhythm, harmony, form and timbre.
The Fall EP “Joyful, Joyful” contains lyrics and instrumental compositions. It was recorded with the most current music composing and editing software, similar to what is currently used in professional music studios. The project was completed on school tablets, with advance production on the school DAWs (Digital Audio Workstations).
The students were in full control of the musicality from start to finish.
“Getting to work with others and to collaborate on an EP for the first time was a fun experience,” said PV freshman Aidann Felix
“What I liked the most was learning about these new tools to use and experiment with to create Music,” said senior Gabriel Candelario.
“Students need to have a curriculum that allows them to be 'hands on' and learn the process of creating a song,” said music instructor Richard Hernandez. "I think the project gave the students an opportunity to understand the importance of teamwork, as well as the time it takes to put it all together. Hopefully, their experience will be the inspiration and motivation to continue their education down the line in the industry. I want my students to experience the process of producing and recording music, from the early stages to the final stages. I am very proud of their storytelling and artistry”.
An Extended Play musical recording contains more tracks than a single (4-5 tracks), but fewer than a full album or LP record.
