The Pioneer Valley High School students have produced the first ever Fall Extended Playmusical recording, showcasing students’ artistic expression through words, melody, rhythm, harmony, form and timbre.

The Fall EP “Joyful, Joyful” contains lyrics and instrumental compositions. It was recorded with the most current music composing and editing software, similar to what is currently used in professional music studios. The project was completed on school tablets, with advance production on the school DAWs (Digital Audio Workstations).

The students were in full control of the musicality from start to finish.

