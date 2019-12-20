Pioneer Valley High placed on brief lockdown after report of firearm on campus; threat determined to be hoax

Pioneer Valley High School was placed on a brief lockdown Friday morning after Santa Maria Police received an anonymous report of a firearm on campus, according to department officials.
Police officers and security staff searched the campus after school officials received a "vague phone threat" just after 9:30 a.m., according to Kenny Klein, high school district spokesman.
Nothing was found and the threat was determined to be a hoax, Klein said.
You have free articles remaining.
During the search, the school was placed on lockdown, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Students are taking final exams this week with classes ending for the day at 1 p.m.
This story will be updated with further information as soon as it becomes available.
Officers are at Pioneer Valley HS investigating an anonymous report of a firearm on school grounds. The campus is on lockdown while officers ensure the students and staff are safe.— City of Santa Maria Police Department (@SMPDHQ) December 20, 2019
Officers and security staff checked the campus and did not locate a firearm. The campus has returned to standard operating procedures.— City of Santa Maria Police Department (@SMPDHQ) December 20, 2019