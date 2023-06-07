Pioneer Valley High School’s Music Director of Bands and Instrumental Music, Cindy Wehlander, is retiring after spending more than 30 years helping Santa Maria Valley students create music for football halftime shows, parades, competitions and other events.

Wehlander taught marching band, jazz band, concert band, beginning band, guitar, beginning piano and a slew of other music courses at PVHS since 2013.

Prior to that, Wehlander worked with the Righetti High School drumline, color guard and dance team and was the Director of Bands and Instrumental Music for seven years.

