Students from Pioneer Valley and Righetti high schools recently performed a musical theater review at Disney California Adventure Park.
The 35 theater students also attended a workshop on a Hollywood backlot stage at the Disney Imagination Campus during the two-day field trip.
“Not only did we get to experience Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, we also were taught and coached by inspiring professionals in a fun and amazing workshop," said Pioneer Valley student Omar Gomez. "It’s an unforgettable memory I’ll cherish with my friends that I got to experience it with.’’