The Pioneer Valley High School Agriculture Department recently held the third annual PV FFA 5K Race, which aims to promote and celebrate National FFA Week, which wraps up Saturday.
More than 80 student runners, walkers and some on bicyclists (ag and non-ag) completed the route that looped around the school and continued into the surrounding neighborhood. Several parents, younger siblings and staff members also joined the fun. Student helpers held posters and cheered on the competitors.
“The FFA 5K was a really fun experience. I was able to run with my friends and my family. This race was a great way to start off my morning and everyone involved had a great time.” said race participant and second-place male finisher Jeremiah Jaimes.