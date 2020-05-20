Pilot dies in plane crash on Orcutt elementary school campus

Emergency crews are responding to a fatal plane crash at Ralph Dunlap Elementary School in Orcutt.
The small plane crashed on the blacktop behind the school, located at 1220 Oak Knoll Road, with the call of the crash coming in around 10:45 a.m.
The pilot, who reportedly died in the crash, was the only occupant in the plane.
The plane crashed between basketball hoops on the blacktop, causing damage to a nearby storage container.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
SMFD responded to Orcutt for a aircraft down at Dunlap School. One confirmed fatality. Engine 4, BC5, and DC101 assisted SB County FD. SMFD units currently being released. pic.twitter.com/BFWTzEo9cd— Santa Maria Fire (@SMFDHQ) May 20, 2020
