Santa Barbara County Fire Department is buring piles of biomass accumulated while creating community defensible space in the Burton Mesa area near Lompoc, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District said.
Burning is scheduled to take place Tuesday through Friday, provided weather and air quality conditions are favorable for smoke dispersal, said Lyz Hoffman, public information officer for the APCD.
If conditions don’t meet the criteria, the burning will be rescheduled, Hoffman said.
Additional burns are planned through June 1, and notices will be issued each week burning is expected to occur, she said.
Burning operations will begin at about 9 a.m. and be finished by 4 p.m. on permissive burn days.
Three burn plots are located west of Rucker Road and east of East Mesa Oaks subdivision, north of Galaxy Way and Titian Avenue between Oakhill Drive and Northoaks Drive, Hoffman said.
The burn project is planned the Santa Barbara County Fire Department in conjunction with Santa Barbara County APCD and the California Air Resources Board to minimize impacts on air quality on surrounding communities.
APCD staff have reviewed the smoke management plan and provided conditions to minimize impacts in Santa Barbara County, Hoffman said.