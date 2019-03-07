Santa Barbara County Fire Department will be conducting the second in a series of pile burning operations in the Burton Mesa area near Lompoc, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni.
Piles of brush and tree branches resulting from creating defensible space around communities are located in three separate burn plots located west of Rucker Road and east of East Mesa Oaks subdivision and north of Galaxy Way and Titian Avenue between Oakhill Drive and Northoaks Drive, Zaniboni said.
Burning operations will begin at approximately 9 a.m. and be finished by 4 p.m. on permissive burn days.
The burning operation depends on weather and air quality conditions favorable for smoke dispersal. If conditions are not right, the burning will be rescheduled.
Pile burning is the most efficient way to eliminate cuttings and other biomass from clearing operations to safeguard surrounding communities in the event of a wildfire, Zaniboni said.
An additional series of burns will occur through June 1, and notifications will be issued each week burning is expected to take place, he said.
Zaniboni advised motorists to use caution when driving near prescribed burns.
The burning is planned by the County Fire Department in conjunction with Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and the California Air Resources Board to minimize impacts on air quality in nearby communities.