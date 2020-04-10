Pierce Chiropractic & Sports Injury Center providing free chiropractic services Saturday, April 11, for first responders

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With many Central Coast businesses closed and non-essential employees being forced to work from home, one industry that is working overtime is our first responders.

Police, firefighters, doctors, nurses, and essential military personnel have been working, some up to three days straight, to help care for the Central Coast community during these trying times.

The team at Pierce Chiropractic & Sports Injury is offering their services by providing free chiropractic care to all first responders on Saturday, April 11, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at their Santa Maria office.

“We are living in a time where stress levels are at an all-time high. We know scientifically that chiropractic care aides in decreasing stress levels within the body and the chiropractic adjustment helps to facilitate increased immune system function," said clinic owner Dr. Beau Pierce. "Our current patient demographic consists of many first responders and we want to do our part to thank them and their colleagues for working tirelessly to keep our community safe.”

The office is at 1415 E. Main Street in Santa Maria. Doctors are volunteering their time to provide chiropractic care free of charge. No appointment is necessary and you do not need to be a current patient.

In lieu of payment, Pierce Chiropractic is asking that if someone desires to, they can make a donation which will be given to the Golden Circle of Champions event hosted annually by the Elks Rodeo in Santa Maria which benefits children battling pediatric cancer.