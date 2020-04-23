Pierce Chiropractic earns CODE Award from Santa Maria Code Enforcement Division, City Attorney's Office

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Santa Maria Code Enforcement Division has presented the Code Officers Distinguished Excellence Award to Pierce Chiropractic & Sports Injury Center at 1415 E. Main St., a city spokesman said.

Code Enforcement Supervisor Joy Castaing and Code Enforcement Officer Frank Santos formally presented the business with the award certificate.

The CODE Award program, operated through the City Attorney’s Office, recognizes businesses making a positive contribution to the community, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.

Pierce Chiropractic & Sports Injury Center was nominated for the award for implementing safe practices to stop the spread of COVID-19 while still offering chiropractic services to the community.

The business is strictly following federal guidelines, modifying hours of operation to allow for proper social distancing, spacing out appointment times and conducting extensive cleaning and sanitizing as well as providing education and tips to improve personal well-being, van de Kamp said.

He said the business also reaches out to the community through social media and works to keep the public and first responders safe and healthy.

For more information about the awards, contact Castaing at 805-925-0951, ext. 2420.

